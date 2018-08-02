Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. Post 2Q18, we are reiterating our Overweight rating and 12- month price target of $62. Emergent has successfully established itself as a leader in the biodefense field and has carved out a high-barrier-to-entry niche in that market. We believe the company’s business is a lot more durable than the Street is giving the company credit for. We expect Emergent to extend a number of its current contracts beyond current estimates. Emergent does not have the risk of commercial insurance reimbursement or payer pricing pressures on its products. The company has set a goal of $1B in revenue, which we expect it to reach through the renewal of contracts, pipeline advancements and business development.””

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Emergent Biosolutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions traded up $0.33, hitting $54.83, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 199,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,359. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $70,433.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $264,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 168,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 81,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats.

