Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 317,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 51.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 972,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357,397 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 210,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,454 shares of company stock worth $2,895,709. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.04 million, a PE ratio of -104.10 and a beta of -0.09. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

