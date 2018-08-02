Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Raises Position in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,655 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.79% of Callon Petroleum worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 168,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000.

Shares of Callon Petroleum opened at $10.74 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.98. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.69 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

