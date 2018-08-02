Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Purchases 148,107 Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.68% of Clovis Oncology worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.2% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.25. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 545.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

