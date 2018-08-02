Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $22.01 Million Holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,975 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 1.54% of G1 Therapeutics worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX opened at $54.02 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of -1.62.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clay Thorp sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,916,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,026 shares of company stock worth $41,138,412 in the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

