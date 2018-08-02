EmberCoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. EmberCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $405.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmberCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EmberCoin Coin Profile

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io . EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

