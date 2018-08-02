Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5136567991584 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 65,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,983. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 82.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon purchased 3,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $43,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 19,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $224,578.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 179,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,850 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

