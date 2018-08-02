Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.5% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,121,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,565,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,728 shares of company stock valued at $117,260,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $98.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.