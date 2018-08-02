Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eli Lilly And Co’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,728 shares of company stock worth $117,260,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 424.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

