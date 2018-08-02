Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 205,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,565,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $17,025,550.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $15,597,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,104 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $957,942.08.

On Monday, June 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,198 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,422,483.24.

On Monday, June 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 135,478 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $11,533,242.14.

On Friday, June 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,522 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $3,371,621.82.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $15,093,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $11,475,800.00.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

