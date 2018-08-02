Electronics For Imaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (EFII)

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 683% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $298,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,577,658.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,340 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth $213,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the first quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth $281,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:EFII opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a P/E/G ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.08. Electronics For Imaging has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.72 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

