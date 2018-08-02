Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $299,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,340 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging traded down $0.22, reaching $32.76, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 550,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,941. Electronics For Imaging has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09, a P/E/G ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $261.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

