Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $158.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Electronic Arts opened at $127.48 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $2,118,374.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $8,688,651.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,942 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,590. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

