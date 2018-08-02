Eldorado Gold (EGO) Stock Price Down 0%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 170,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,250,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGO. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Desjardins downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.18.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
