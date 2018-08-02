Eldorado Gold (EGO) Stock Price Down 0%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 170,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,250,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGO. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Desjardins downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 165.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 512,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 319,046 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 334.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 856,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 659,100 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.