Elastic (XEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,597.00

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Elastic has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Elastic has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $30,597.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013103 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

