eHealth (EHTH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 4,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,192. The stock has a market cap of $450.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.36. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 41.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. analysts forecast that eHealth will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 46,141 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,165,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 74,004 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 75.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

