Ecolab (ECL) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.56.

Shares of Ecolab traded up $1.66, hitting $146.36, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 105,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

