Ecolab (ECL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.56.

Ecolab opened at $144.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

