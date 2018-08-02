Eaton’s (ETN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Eaton’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 41,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.