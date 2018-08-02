Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 824,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,728. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund holds investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, information technology services, machinery, media, metals and mining, multi-utilities, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, road and rail, specialty retail, tobacco and wireless telecommunication services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.