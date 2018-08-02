Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 201,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,095. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.74.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile
