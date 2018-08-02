Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 201,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,095. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

