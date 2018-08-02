Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal (EVP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal alerts:

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal traded down $0.04, reaching $11.68, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318. Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. The Trust invests primarily in debt securities issued by California municipalities, Massachusetts municipalities, Michigan municipalities and New Jersey municipalities.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.