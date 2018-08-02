Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares (EVFTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares (NASDAQ:EVFTC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares opened at $100.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $100.05.

