Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.28.

Eaton traded down $0.78, reaching $81.59, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 191,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,950. Eaton has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,666.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

