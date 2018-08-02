Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical opened at $101.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.31.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,689 shares of company stock worth $3,018,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

