Eagle Materials (EXP) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. 9,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,278. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $393.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 663.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after acquiring an additional 477,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 130.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 161,522 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $13,350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 244.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

