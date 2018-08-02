Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 882,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 339,429 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,330 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 796,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 714,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners opened at $18.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $236,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,025.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENBL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

