Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 16,255 Shares of Yandex NV (YNDX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yandex worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,942,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yandex by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,105,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.60.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Yandex’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

