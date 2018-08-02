E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.68 ($12.57).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.53 ($11.22) on Tuesday. E.ON SE Common Stock has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE Common Stock Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Diversification

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply