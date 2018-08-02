E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Credit Suisse Group

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.68 ($12.57).

Get E.ON SE Common Stock alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.53 ($11.22) on Tuesday. E.ON SE Common Stock has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.