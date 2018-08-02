Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 82.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

PGR stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,781,119.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

