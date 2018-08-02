Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 24,349 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 911.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Msci by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 52,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Msci by 0.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other Msci news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $520,269.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Msci opened at $163.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The company had revenue of $351.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

