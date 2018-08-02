Duke Energy (DUK) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.75.

Duke Energy traded down $1.11, reaching $79.94, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,415. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Citigroup upgraded Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.82.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

