Duke Energy (DUK) Earning Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1026744967334 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Shares of Duke Energy opened at $81.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.82.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

