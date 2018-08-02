Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 434.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 137.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy opened at $81.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Howard Weil started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

