DS Smith plc (SMDS) Insider Sells £466,554.48 in Stock

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) insider Miles Roberts sold 317,384 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total value of £466,554.48 ($613,000.24).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 503.20 ($6.61) on Thursday. DS Smith plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.42).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 34.80 ($0.46) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). DS Smith had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 3.82%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 575 ($7.55) to GBX 585 ($7.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Numis Securities raised DS Smith to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Davy Research raised DS Smith to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 570 ($7.49) to GBX 630 ($8.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 566.43 ($7.44).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

