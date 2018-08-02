Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (DRIP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Drum Income Plus REIT traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00), hitting GBX 0.95 ($0.01), during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 91 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.34).

About Drum Income Plus REIT

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

