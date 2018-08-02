Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Dropbox’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a $22.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.