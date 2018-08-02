Drive Shack (DS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Drive Shack to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Drive Shack had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.55 million. On average, analysts expect Drive Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DS opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Drive Shack has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,922,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,098.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Drive Shack from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

About Drive Shack

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities.

