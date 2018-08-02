Dresser-Rand Group (DRC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -0.03

Press coverage about Dresser-Rand Group (NYSE:DRC) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dresser-Rand Group earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.4158566905498 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Dresser-Rand Group opened at $23,900.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Dresser-Rand Group alerts:

About Dresser-Rand Group

Dresser-Rand Group Inc is a supplier of custom-engineered rotating equipment solutions for long-life, critical applications in the oil, gas, chemical, petrochemical, process, power generation, military and other industries around the world. The Company operates through two segments: New Units and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dresser-Rand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dresser-Rand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.