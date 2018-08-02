Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

D.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.84.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst opened at C$23.62 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$18.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and maintaining a diversified portfolio of office properties in Canada, based on an established platform, and providing cash distributions to unitholders and managing distributions over time.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.