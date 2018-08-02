Drax Group (DRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.20

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 368.20 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 363.80 ($4.78), with a volume of 4076038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.40 ($4.60).

DRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Drax Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Drax Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 370 ($4.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Drax Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.44 ($4.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

