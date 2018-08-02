Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions opened at $120.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

