DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 11.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 10.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

DowDuPont opened at $67.96 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

