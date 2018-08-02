DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

DWDP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

DowDuPont traded down $2.40, hitting $65.56, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 222,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,956. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 16.7% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

