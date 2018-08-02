Dover Corp (DOV) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 1,230,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,194. Dover has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. MED assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

In related news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

