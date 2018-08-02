Dover Corp (DOV) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dover by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 7,544.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.