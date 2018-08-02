Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) and Opko Health (OPK) Critical Comparison

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) and Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals and Opko Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Opko Health 1 1 3 0 2.40

Dova Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.15%. Opko Health has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 94.83%. Given Opko Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opko Health is more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Dova Pharmaceuticals and Opko Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.19% -43.40% Opko Health -31.27% -8.76% -6.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dova Pharmaceuticals and Opko Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.95 million ($1.40) -15.50 Opko Health $1.07 billion 3.04 -$308.87 million ($0.29) -20.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opko Health. Opko Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dova Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Opko Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Opko Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dova Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opko Health has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opko Health beats Dova Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The company's pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing OPK88004, an androgen receptor modulator for benign prostate hypertrophy and other urologic and metabolic conditions; OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity; hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, it develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

