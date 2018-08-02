Donaldson (DCI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Donaldson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings increased 17.8% year over year, courtesy of solid performance across the company’s Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The company’s strength across its end-markets, coupled with its line of innovative products and offerings augers well in the quarters ahead. Also, Donaldson’s acquisition proved conducive to the company’s performance. Furthermore, its strong liquidity position adds to the company’s strength.”

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Donaldson traded up $0.49, hitting $47.52, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 25,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,010. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.97%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 694,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 103,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

