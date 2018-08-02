Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Short Interest Up 77.9% in July

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,546 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the June 29th total of 578,697 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 2,049.5% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 1,004.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 604,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 426,299 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 184,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners opened at $14.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.26%.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

