Dollar General (DG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have declined and lagged the industry in the past six months. This may be attributed to lower-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein the company bore the brunt of unseasonable cold weather that hurt traffic. These factors dented sales of non-consumable categories. Unseasonable weather also led to greater utility costs, which along with high store-related expenses led to a rise in SG&A rate. Nonetheless, higher average transaction and strength in consumables helped the company counter soft traffic and retain solid comps growth trend in the quarter. Though results lagged estimates, both earnings and sales grew year over year and encouraged management to maintain view. Overall, we commend Dollar General’s price management, merchandise initiatives and cost containment efforts. However, it should not be forgotten that the food and consumables space is fiercely competitive.”

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

